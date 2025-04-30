Tolerance.ca
Why are women paid less than men? New research in South Africa shows the company you work for makes the biggest difference

By Ihsaan Bassier, Researcher in Economics, University of Surrey
Leila Gautham, Lecturer in Economics, University of Leeds
A big part of the explanation for why women are paid less than men is the companies they work for.The Conversation


