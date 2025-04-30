Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Indigenous Leaders Face Terrorism Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Guatemalan Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development Luis Pacheco arrives at the court after being arrested on charges of terrorism and other crimes in Guatemala City on April 23, 2025. © 2025 JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office has detained two Indigenous leaders on spurious terrorism charges tied to their participation in peaceful protests, Human Rights Watch said today.On April 23, Guatemalan police detained Luis Pacheco and Hector Chaclán in Guatemala City, after prosecutors accused them of serious…


© Human Rights Watch
