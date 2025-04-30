Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted

By Amnesty International
The Turkish authorities must lift all restrictions on a planned May Day solidarity demonstration in Istanbul’s Taksim Square and allow people to gather peacefully in accordance with a ruling by Türkiye’s Constitutional Court, Amnesty International said.  The organization is also calling on law enforcement officials to respect, protect and facilitate people’s right to peaceful assembly […] The post Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk
~ As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse
~ Ventotene manifesto: why European politicians are arguing over a 1941 document written by a group of imprisoned Italian antifascists
~ Why losing belly fat with PCOS can be difficult – and what helps
~ William Morris: new exhibition reveals how Britain’s greatest designer went viral
~ Local elections: what would a good night look like for Nigel Farage’s Reform?
~ How a reading group helped young German students defy the Nazis and find their faith
~ ‘Agreeing to disagree’ is hurting your relationships – here’s what to do instead
~ How rising wages for construction workers are shifting the foundations of the housing market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter