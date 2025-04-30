Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk

By Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Professor (Strategy and Organisation), School of Management, University of Bath
Electric vehicle maker Tesla recently shared the news of disappointing first-quarter results when its earnings report was weaker than most Wall Street analysts had expected. Tesla’s revenue had tumbled 9% and its profit was down 71%.

Typically, this would result in a sharp decline in investor confidence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse
~ Ventotene manifesto: why European politicians are arguing over a 1941 document written by a group of imprisoned Italian antifascists
~ Why losing belly fat with PCOS can be difficult – and what helps
~ William Morris: new exhibition reveals how Britain’s greatest designer went viral
~ Local elections: what would a good night look like for Nigel Farage’s Reform?
~ How a reading group helped young German students defy the Nazis and find their faith
~ ‘Agreeing to disagree’ is hurting your relationships – here’s what to do instead
~ How rising wages for construction workers are shifting the foundations of the housing market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter