As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse

By Eamon McCrory, Professor of Developmental Neuroscience and Psychopathology, UCL
Harsh words can wound – and when directed at children, they can have a lifelong impact.

Research has shown that when words are routinely used by the adults in their lives to humiliate, shame or control children, they can alter the developing brain. A 2023 study of over 20,500 UK adults found that one…The Conversation


