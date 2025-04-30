Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why losing belly fat with PCOS can be difficult – and what helps

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Tried a dozen different ways to shift that stubborn belly and still no luck? You’re not alone. For some women, losing belly fat can be especially difficult – and there may be a medical reason why.

Search the term “PCOS belly” on TikTok and you’ll find a flood of content promising ways to get rid of it. From low to high intensity workouts, eating more protein, apple cider vinegar and natural supplements, the list of so-called solutions is endless. But what actually is a PCOS belly – and are these TikTok tips grounded in science?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk
~ As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse
~ Ventotene manifesto: why European politicians are arguing over a 1941 document written by a group of imprisoned Italian antifascists
~ William Morris: new exhibition reveals how Britain’s greatest designer went viral
~ Local elections: what would a good night look like for Nigel Farage’s Reform?
~ How a reading group helped young German students defy the Nazis and find their faith
~ ‘Agreeing to disagree’ is hurting your relationships – here’s what to do instead
~ How rising wages for construction workers are shifting the foundations of the housing market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter