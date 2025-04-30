Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

William Morris: new exhibition reveals how Britain’s greatest designer went viral

By Marcus Waithe, Professor of Literature and the Applied Arts, University of Cambridge
Hadrian Garrard, the curator of Morris Mania – an innovative exhibition now showing at the William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow, east London – tells the story of being in King’s Cross Station and spotting someone wheeling a shopping trolley covered in a plasticised Morris pattern. It reminded me of the time when a student thanked me for my teaching with a pair of Morris-themed flip-flops.

Mugs, tea towels, notepads, handbags and all manner of other incongruous objects make up this world of Morris merchandise. Much of it is made in China and remote from the purposes


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk
~ As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse
~ Ventotene manifesto: why European politicians are arguing over a 1941 document written by a group of imprisoned Italian antifascists
~ Why losing belly fat with PCOS can be difficult – and what helps
~ Local elections: what would a good night look like for Nigel Farage’s Reform?
~ How a reading group helped young German students defy the Nazis and find their faith
~ ‘Agreeing to disagree’ is hurting your relationships – here’s what to do instead
~ How rising wages for construction workers are shifting the foundations of the housing market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter