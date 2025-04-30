Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Agreeing to disagree’ is hurting your relationships – here’s what to do instead

By Lisa Pavia-Higel, Assistant Teaching Professor of English and Technical Communication, Missouri University of Science and Technology
As Americans become more polarized, even family dinners can feel fraught, surfacing differences that could spark out-and-out conflict. Tense conversations often end with a familiar refrain: “Let’s just drop it.”

As a communications educator and trainer, I am frequently asked how to handle these conversations, especially when they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk
~ As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse
~ Ventotene manifesto: why European politicians are arguing over a 1941 document written by a group of imprisoned Italian antifascists
~ Why losing belly fat with PCOS can be difficult – and what helps
~ William Morris: new exhibition reveals how Britain’s greatest designer went viral
~ Local elections: what would a good night look like for Nigel Farage’s Reform?
~ How a reading group helped young German students defy the Nazis and find their faith
~ How rising wages for construction workers are shifting the foundations of the housing market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter