Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forensics tool ‘reanimates’ the ‘brains’ of AIs that fail in order to understand what went wrong

By David Oygenblik, Ph.D. Student in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Brendan Saltaformaggio, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity and Privacy, and Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
AIs are notoriously opaque, even to the people who build them, which makes it hard to know why they fail. A new tool aims to reveal their inner workings at the moment they went off the rails.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk
~ As a neuroscientist, I’ve seen the impact of harsh words on children’s brains. We need to prevent childhood verbal abuse
~ Ventotene manifesto: why European politicians are arguing over a 1941 document written by a group of imprisoned Italian antifascists
~ Why losing belly fat with PCOS can be difficult – and what helps
~ William Morris: new exhibition reveals how Britain’s greatest designer went viral
~ Local elections: what would a good night look like for Nigel Farage’s Reform?
~ How a reading group helped young German students defy the Nazis and find their faith
~ ‘Agreeing to disagree’ is hurting your relationships – here’s what to do instead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter