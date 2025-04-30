Forensics tool ‘reanimates’ the ‘brains’ of AIs that fail in order to understand what went wrong
By David Oygenblik, Ph.D. Student in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Brendan Saltaformaggio, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity and Privacy, and Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
AIs are notoriously opaque, even to the people who build them, which makes it hard to know why they fail. A new tool aims to reveal their inner workings at the moment they went off the rails.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 30, 2025