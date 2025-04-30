Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad and Tobago Nationals Remain Stranded in Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Trinidadian boy, then 16, looks out a window in the Houry detention center in northeast Syria on June 18, 2019. He was one of eight family members brought to Syria by his stepfather in 2014. © 2019 Sam Tarling Trinidad and Tobago’s newly elected prime minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, should act quickly to repatriate more than 90 of the country’s nationals, including at least 50 children, who remain unlawfully detained in northeast Syria and Iraq for alleged association with the Islamic State (ISIS).On April 25, two Trinidadian children who spent years in northeast…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
