Enforced disappearances as a means of repression by military authorities in West Africa

By Amnesty International
The military regimes in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Niger are working to silence any criticism of the authorities in power. To suppress dissenting voices, the defence and security forces regularly resort to enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, as confirmed by Amnesty International’s latest Annual Report. Since 9 July 2024, two Guinean activists from the […] The post Enforced disappearances as a means of repression by military authorities in West Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
