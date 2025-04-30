Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election Diary: post-election rate cut and phone call from Trump in the pipeline

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
It used to be de rigueur for the prime minister and opposition leader to turn up to the National Press Club in the final week of the election campaign. But now Liberal leaders are not so keen.

Scott Morrison gave it a miss in 2022, although he was there in 2019. Nobody expected Peter Dutton, who has often been reluctant to face the Canberra press gallery in the past three years, to front the club this week.

It’s also happened in the past that a leader has said something significantly newsworthy during the Q&A session on these final big occasions.

Bob Hawke,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
