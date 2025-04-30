Tolerance.ca
Older Australians are also hurting from the housing crisis. Where are the election policies to help them?

By Victoria Cornell, Research Fellow, Flinders University
Stereotypes of older generations owning all of the property wealth can be misleading. There are also senior Australians facing housing stress – and homelessness.The Conversation


