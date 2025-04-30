Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RecipeTin Eats founder accuses cookbook author of plagiarism. Can a recipe be copyrighted? A legal expert explains

By Daniela Simone, Senior Lecturer, Intellectual Property Law, Macquarie University
Nagi Maehashi has accused the author of Bake with Brooki of plagiarising two of her recipes: for caramel slice and baklava. Big money is involved.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inflation is easing, boosting the case for another interest rate cut in May
~ Older Australians are also hurting from the housing crisis. Where are the election policies to help them?
~ People’s mental health goes downhill after repeated climate disasters – it’s an issue of social equity
~ Venezuela: Brutal Crackdown Since Elections
~ President Trump’s First 100 Days: Attacks on Human Rights, Cruelty and Chaos
~ Reporting from exile: Azerbaijani journalists confront new realities and old fears
~ Why do dogs eat poo? A canine scientist explains
~ Locked up for life? Unpacking South Australia’s new child sex crime laws
~ Which Roman emperor was most like Donald Trump?
~ Is your child anxious about going on school camp? Here are 4 ways to prepare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter