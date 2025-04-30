Tolerance.ca
President Trump’s First 100 Days: Attacks on Human Rights, Cruelty and Chaos

By Amnesty International
As President Donald Trump marks his first 100 days in office, Amnesty International highlights the human rights crisis fueled by President Trump’s administration’s authoritarian practices, discriminatory and racist policies, and dangerous rhetoric.   In Chaos & Cruelty: 10 Compounding Assaults on Human Rights, Amnesty International reviews President Trump’s attacks on domestic and international human rights in his first […] The post President Trump’s First 100 Days: Attacks on Human Rights, Cruelty and Chaos appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
