Human Rights Observatory

Why do dogs eat poo? A canine scientist explains

By Mia Cobb, Research Fellow, Animal Welfare Science Centre, The University of Melbourne
When miniature dachshund Valerie was captured after 529 days alone in the wilds of Australia’s Kangaroo Island, experts speculated she survived partly by eating other animals’ poo.

While this survival tactic may have saved the resilient sausage dog, it highlights a behaviour that makes many dog owners cringe.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
