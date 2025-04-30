Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Locked up for life? Unpacking South Australia’s new child sex crime laws

By Xanthe Mallett, Criminologist, CQUniversity Australia
Raquel Peel, Relationships Expert & Psychology Educator and Researcher at the Queensland Center for Domestic and Family Violence Research, CQUniversity Australia
It’s election time, which means the age old “tough on crime” rhetoric is being heralded by many politicians aiming to score votes.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton is pushing for a national public sex offender register. Currently only Western Australia has a registry that is open to the public.

In South…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
