Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is your child anxious about going on school camp? Here are 4 ways to prepare

By Micah Boerma, Researcher, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
One of the highlights of the school year is an overnight excursion or school camp. These can happen as early as Year 3.

While many students are very excited about the chance to go away with their classmates, some may experience anxiety and even fear about being away from home and their usual routines.

Anxiety disorders are the second most common mental disorder among children and adolescents in Australia. One in 14 young people are affected.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
