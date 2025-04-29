Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young bats learn to be discriminating when listening for their next meal

By Logan S. James, Research Associate in Animal Behavior, The University of Texas at Austin
Rachel Page, Staff Scientist, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, Smithsonian Institution
Ximena Bernal, Professor of Biological Sciences, Purdue University
By listening to a frog call, adult bats can tell which prey are palatable and which are poisonous. Young bats must acquire this ability over time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘A living collective’: study shows trees synchronise electrical signals during a solar eclipse
~ Peace in our time? Why NZ should resist Trump’s one-sided plan for Ukraine
~ Sick of eating the same things? 5 ways to boost your nutrition and keep meals interesting and healthy
~ Guatemala: Indigenous Leaders Face Terrorism Charges
~ Canada’s Conservatives, with an assist from Donald Trump, are down — but they’re far from out
~ Willis warns of a ‘tight’ budget to come, but NZ should be going for productivity, not austerity
~ Black style and resistance: The Met Gala, dandyism and blackface in Canada
~ The impact of strategic voting in Canada
~ Housing affordability is at the centre of this election, yet two major reforms seem all but off-limits
~ State of the states: the campaign is almost over, so how has it played out across Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter