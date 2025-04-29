Tolerance.ca
‘A living collective’: study shows trees synchronise electrical signals during a solar eclipse

By Monica Gagliano, Research Associate Professor in Evolutionary Biology, Southern Cross University
Prudence Gibson, Lecturer and Researcher in Plant Humanities, UNSW Sydney
During a solar eclipse in a forest in Italy’s Dolomites region, scientists seized the chance to explore a fascinating question.The Conversation


