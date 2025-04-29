Tolerance.ca
Housing affordability is at the centre of this election, yet two major reforms seem all but off-limits

By Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
Matthew Hall, Deputy Business & Economy Editor
Neither major party wants to change two longstanding concessions for property investors – negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount. We invited four experts to unpack who benefits, and how.The Conversation


