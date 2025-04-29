Tolerance.ca
State of the states: the campaign is almost over, so how has it played out across Australia?

By David Clune, Honorary Associate, Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Narelle Miragliotta, Associate Professor in Politics, Murdoch University
Paul Williams, Associate Professor of Politics and Journalism, Griffith University, Griffith University
Robert Hortle, Deputy Director, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
Rob Manwaring, Associate Professor, Politics and Public Policy, Flinders University
Zareh Ghazarian, Senior Lecturer in Politics, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
With polling day just around the corner, six experts analyse the political movements across the country, and what it might mean electorally.The Conversation


