Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘No compassion… just blame’: how weight stigma in maternity care harms larger-bodied women and their babies

By Briony Hill, Deputy Head, Health and Social Care Unit and Senior Research Fellow, Monash University
Haimanot Hailu, PhD Candidate, Health and Social Care Unit, Monash University
According to a study from the United States, women experience weight stigma in maternity care at almost every visit. We expect this experience to be similar in Australia, where more than 50% of women of reproductive age live in larger bodies.

Weight stigma can present as stereotyping, negative attitudes and discriminatory actions towards…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s Conservatives, with an assist from Donald Trump, are down — but they’re far from out
~ Willis warns of a ‘tight’ budget to come, but NZ should be going for productivity, not austerity
~ Black style and resistance: The Met Gala, dandyism and blackface in Canada
~ The impact of strategic voting in Canada
~ Housing affordability is at the centre of this election, yet two major reforms seem all but off-limits
~ State of the states: the campaign is almost over, so how has it played out across Australia?
~ Trump says diversity initiatives undermine merit. Decades of research show this is flawed
~ Renewables, coal or nuclear? This election, your generation’s energy preference may play a surprising role
~ UK must grow more of its own wood to meet climate goals – new research
~ Donald Trump’s first 100 days have badly damaged trust in America both economically and as an ally
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter