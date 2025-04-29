UK must grow more of its own wood to meet climate goals – new research
By John Healey, Professor of Forest Sciences, Bangor University
David Styles, Associate Professor in Agri-Sustainability, University of Galway
Eilidh Forster, Research Associate, Bangor University
Wood is often hailed as a low-carbon hero, a natural alternative to steel, concrete and plastic. It’s a vital tool in the UK’s strategy for reaching net zero. But there’s a catch – the country don’t grow nearly enough of it.
The UK has one of the lowest levels of forest cover in Europe, with just 14%…
