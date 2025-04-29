Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Vietnam War ended 50 years ago today, yet films about the conflict still struggle to capture its complexities

By Scarlette Nhi Do, Sessional Academic, The University of Melbourne
The Vietnam War (1955–1975) was more than just a chapter in the Cold War.

For some, it was supposed to achieve Vietnam’s right to self-determination. For others, it was an attempt to found a nation-state independent of both capitalist and communist influences.

In the 50 years since the war ended, the stories we’ve heard about it have struggled to convey these many different views. Cinema – in Hollywood and in Vietnam – offers some insight into this struggle, which we continue to face today.

A war by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
