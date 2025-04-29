Tolerance.ca
Death, denial and uncertainty define Andrea Goldsmith’s heartfelt new novel, The Buried Life

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
In her ninth novel, The Buried Life, Andrea Goldsmith explores ambitious themes of death, denial and uncertainty. She examines the illusion of emotional security among the educated middle classes of inner-city Melbourne. Familial dysfunction and destructive relationships define the intersecting lives of Adrian, Laura and Kezi, as each struggles with the anxiety of the unfamiliar.

These are grand topics, but Goldsmith treats them with grace rather than high drama. She employs an emotional, rather than a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
