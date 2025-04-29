Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: US Strike Reportedly Kills, Injures Dozens of Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – US forces struck a migrant detention center in Saada, Yemen, on April 28, 2025, reportedly killing over 68 civilians and injuring dozens more. Human Rights Watch verified a video posted by the Houthi-run news channel, Al-Masirah, also verified by the newswire service Reuters, that showed migrants and asylum seekers dead and injured in the aftermath of the strike. Those killed and injured were reportedly all of African nationalities who were being held in the detention center in the Houthi-controlled area. This airstrike is one of over 800 that the United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s Conservatives, with an assist from Donald Trump, are down — but they’re far from out
~ Willis warns of a ‘tight’ budget to come, but NZ should be going for productivity, not austerity
~ Black style and resistance: The Met Gala, dandyism and blackface in Canada
~ The impact of strategic voting in Canada
~ Housing affordability is at the centre of this election, yet two major reforms seem all but off-limits
~ State of the states: the campaign is almost over, so how has it played out across Australia?
~ Trump says diversity initiatives undermine merit. Decades of research show this is flawed
~ Renewables, coal or nuclear? This election, your generation’s energy preference may play a surprising role
~ ‘No compassion… just blame’: how weight stigma in maternity care harms larger-bodied women and their babies
~ UK must grow more of its own wood to meet climate goals – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter