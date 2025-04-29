Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another ‘Bridge Man’ in China Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
On April 15, 27-year-old Mei Shilin (梅世林) put up three banners on an overpass outside Chengdu’s Chadianzi Metro Station in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The banners stated: “There can be no national rejuvenation without political system reform”; “The people do not need a political party with unrestrained power”; and “China does not need anyone to show the way, democracy is the direction.” The authorities reportedly detained Mei soon afterward. His current situation and whereabouts are unknown. Click to expand Image Three pro-democracy banners hang from an overpass…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s Conservatives, with an assist from Donald Trump, are down — but they’re far from out
~ Willis warns of a ‘tight’ budget to come, but NZ should be going for productivity, not austerity
~ Black style and resistance: The Met Gala, dandyism and blackface in Canada
~ The impact of strategic voting in Canada
~ Housing affordability is at the centre of this election, yet two major reforms seem all but off-limits
~ State of the states: the campaign is almost over, so how has it played out across Australia?
~ Trump says diversity initiatives undermine merit. Decades of research show this is flawed
~ Renewables, coal or nuclear? This election, your generation’s energy preference may play a surprising role
~ ‘No compassion… just blame’: how weight stigma in maternity care harms larger-bodied women and their babies
~ UK must grow more of its own wood to meet climate goals – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter