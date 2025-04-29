Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What interviews with ordinary Germans living under the Nazis can teach us about our current politics

By Melissa Butcher, Professor Emeritus, Social and Cultural Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
Amy Buller’s Darkness of Germany describes the difficult decisions Germans faced as fascists took over their country – including whether to flee or stay and fight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
