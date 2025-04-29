Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin’s three-day ceasefire isn’t a genuine move towards peace, but Ukraine has to play along

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
The Russian leader, Vladmir Putin, has announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine to commence on May 8, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the second world war. The Kremlin says “all hostilities will be suspended” during this period and has made it clear it expects Ukraine to follow suit.

Ukraine responded by calling for an immediate month-long ceasefire and questioned Russia’s commitment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
