Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Trump’s first 100 days mean for America’s women

By Amy Tatum, Lecturer in Communication and Media, Bournemouth University
At a rally in November 2024, Donald Trump told the women of America that whether they “like it or not, I’m going to protect them”. And in his first 100 days as president, Trump has taken his role in a direction that leans into the most traditional form of patriarchy – a protector who knows what is best for women despite their demands to the contrary.

In his leadership of the Republican party and his administration – and, crucially, in the executive orders he has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
