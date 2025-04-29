Both novelty and familiarity affect memory – how to make use of this when preparing for exams
By Judith Schomaker, Assistant Professor, Department of Health, Medical and Neuropsychology, Leiden University
When getting ready to take exams, it can sometimes feel as though there’s no way all the information you need to remember is going to fit in your brain. But there are ways to create the right conditions to make your studying as efficient as possible.
My research into the science of memory shows that both novelty – new experiences – and familiarity can affect memory. You can use novelty to prime yourself for learning, and familiarity to organise your memory and retain knowledge.
To start with, this might mean going for a walk in an unfamiliar part of your neighbourhood…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 29, 2025