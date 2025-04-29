Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Human Rights Role in Foreign Policy at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance near the White House in Washington, DC, January 21, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Evan Vucci (Washington, DC) – The Trump administration’s new US State Department structure may further hamstring rights and justice-related work, with programming already decimated by foreign aid cuts, Human Rights Watch said today. The new structure eliminates several human rights-focused offices and senior positions.On April 22, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a “comprehensive reorganization…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
