Florida panthers and black bears need a literal path for survival – here’s how the Florida Wildlife Corridor provides it in one of the fastest-growing US states
By Thomas Hoctor, Research Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture, University of Florida
Reed Frederick Noss, Conservation Science Coordinator, University of Florida
The Florida Wildlife Corridor, which turns 15 this year, connects habitats across the state for panthers, bears, sparrows and other species.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 29, 2025