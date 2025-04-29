Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Assault on Health Care Hinders Quake Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People clean debris from damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake on March 28, in Naypydaw, Myanmar, April 7, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar military junta’s years of unlawful attacks on healthcare facilities and health workers have severely hindered the emergency response to the devastating earthquake on March 28, 2025, Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights said today. A month after the earthquake, the junta has continued to obstruct access to lifesaving services in opposition-held areas and during military operations.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Afghanistan, women and girls fight oppression through continued education
~ Why aren’t South Africans growing more indigenous crops? How farmers can be nudged to change their ways
~ Labor maintains clear lead in all polls and is likely to win election
~ Centre-left Liberals make stunning comeback to win Canadian election
~ Did ‘induced atmospheric vibration’ cause blackouts in Europe? An electrical engineer explains the phenomenon
~ Election Diary: Albanese will be encouraged by ‘Trump’ effect in helping Canadian Liberals to victory
~ Tempted to turn on the aircon? Science says use fans until it’s 27°C
~ India and Pakistan are on war footing. Can they be brought back from the brink?
~ Jordan: Informal Camp Residents Displaced
~ Brazilian trans women parliamentarians categorized as ‘male’ on their US visas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter