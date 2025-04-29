Tolerance.ca
Centre-left Liberals make stunning comeback to win Canadian election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and other Canadian media have projected the centre-left Liberals will win the most seats in Canada’s federal election. It’s still unclear whether the Liberals will win the 172 seats needed for a one-party majority (out of 343 total seats).

At the time of writing, the Liberals lead or have been elected in 167 seats, the Conservatives in 145, the left-wing Bloc Québécois (BQ) in 23, the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) in seven and the Greens in one.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
