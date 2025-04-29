Tolerance.ca
Did ‘induced atmospheric vibration’ cause blackouts in Europe? An electrical engineer explains the phenomenon

By Mehdi Seyedmahmoudian, Professor of Electrical Engineering, School of Engineering, Swinburne University of Technology
The lights are mostly back on in Spain, Portugal and southern France after a widespread blackout on Monday.

The blackout caused chaos for tens of millions of people. It shut down traffic lights and ATMs, halted public transport, cut phone service and forced people to eat dinner huddled around candles as night fell. Many people found themselves trapped in trains and elevators.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
