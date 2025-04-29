Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Game change Canadian election: Mark Carney projected to lead Liberals to their fourth consecutive win

By Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Jeanette Ashe, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's College London
The Liberals helmed by Mark Carney are projected to have felled yet another Conservative opponent amid continuing threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada a 51st American state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tempted to turn on the aircon? Science says use fans until it’s 27°C
~ India and Pakistan are on war footing. Can they be brought back from the brink?
~ Jordan: Informal Camp Residents Displaced
~ Brazilian trans women parliamentarians categorized as ‘male’ on their US visas
~ What Liberal Mark Carney’s projected election win in Canada means for Europe
~ How do the Coalition and Labor plans on housing differ - and what have they ignored?
~ The government plans to regulate carbon capture technologies – but who will be the regulating agency?
~ Echidna ancestors lived watery lifestyles like platypuses 100 million years ago – new study
~ ‘I’m always afraid for the future of my family’: why it’s too hard for some refugees to reunite with loved ones
~ ‘Do something about it before it gets worse’: young people want government action on gambling reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter