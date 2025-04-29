Game change Canadian election: Mark Carney projected to lead Liberals to their fourth consecutive win
By Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Jeanette Ashe, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's College London
The Liberals helmed by Mark Carney are projected to have felled yet another Conservative opponent amid continuing threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada a 51st American state.
- Monday, April 28, 2025