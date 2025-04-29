Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Liberal Mark Carney’s projected election win in Canada means for Europe

By Katerina Sviderska, PhD Candidate in Slavonic Studies, University of Cambridge
Leandre Benoit, PhD Candidate in Politics, University of Oxford
From defence to trade and climate, Canada and the European Union share deep economic and strategic ties. What does Mark Carney’s projected victory mean for the Canada-EU relationship?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tempted to turn on the aircon? Science says use fans until it’s 27°C
~ India and Pakistan are on war footing. Can they be brought back from the brink?
~ Jordan: Informal Camp Residents Displaced
~ Brazilian trans women parliamentarians categorized as ‘male’ on their US visas
~ Game change Canadian election: Mark Carney projected to lead Liberals to their fourth consecutive win
~ How do the Coalition and Labor plans on housing differ - and what have they ignored?
~ The government plans to regulate carbon capture technologies – but who will be the regulating agency?
~ Echidna ancestors lived watery lifestyles like platypuses 100 million years ago – new study
~ ‘I’m always afraid for the future of my family’: why it’s too hard for some refugees to reunite with loved ones
~ ‘Do something about it before it gets worse’: young people want government action on gambling reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter