Human Rights Observatory

How do the Coalition and Labor plans on housing differ - and what have they ignored?

By Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Labor and the Coalition have both made some big housing policy announcements this election, but there are real problems going unaddressed.The Conversation


