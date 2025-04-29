Tolerance.ca
Tempted to turn on the aircon? Science says use fans until it’s 27°C

By Federico Tartarini, Senior Lecturer, School of Architecture Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Angie Bone, Associate Professor of Practice in Planetary Health, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Ollie Jay, Professor of Heat & Health; Director of Heat & Health Research Incubator; Director of Thermal Ergonomics Laboratory, University of Sydney
Use electric fans as your first cooling strategy, and only turn on the aircon when the indoor temperature exceeds 27°C.The Conversation


