Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Informal Camp Residents Displaced

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Amman, Jordan, February 11, 2024. © 2024 Alexis Jumeau/Abaca/Sipa via AP Photo (Amman) – Jordanian authorities have forcibly evicted and demolished homes and shops in an informal Palestinian refugee camp in Amman without adequate consultation, notice, compensation process, relocation assistance, or means of redress as part of a road expansion project, Human Rights Watch said today. More families are expected to be affected as the project continues.The urban development project displaced scores of residents of al-Mahatta (Station) camp, and the government’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tempted to turn on the aircon? Science says use fans until it’s 27°C
~ India and Pakistan are on war footing. Can they be brought back from the brink?
~ Brazilian trans women parliamentarians categorized as ‘male’ on their US visas
~ Game change Canadian election: Mark Carney projected to lead Liberals to their fourth consecutive win
~ What Liberal Mark Carney’s projected election win in Canada means for Europe
~ How do the Coalition and Labor plans on housing differ - and what have they ignored?
~ The government plans to regulate carbon capture technologies – but who will be the regulating agency?
~ Echidna ancestors lived watery lifestyles like platypuses 100 million years ago – new study
~ ‘I’m always afraid for the future of my family’: why it’s too hard for some refugees to reunite with loved ones
~ ‘Do something about it before it gets worse’: young people want government action on gambling reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter