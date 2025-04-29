Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I’m always afraid for the future of my family’: why it’s too hard for some refugees to reunite with loved ones

By Mary Anne Kenny, Associate Professor, School of Law, Murdoch University
When refugees flee their home country due to war, violence, conflict or persecution, they are often forced to leave behind their families.

For more than 30,000 people who have sought asylum in Australia since arriving more than a decade ago, that separation has stretched into more than a decade. This group of people – known in policy circles as “the legacy caseload” – need a clear pathway to reunite with family members.

Refugees separated from family are plagued by


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
