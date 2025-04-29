Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The game change Canadian election: Mark Carney leads Liberals to their fourth consecutive win

By Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Jeanette Ashe, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's College London
The Liberals helmed by Mark Carney have felled yet another Conservative opponent amid continuing threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada a 51st American state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
