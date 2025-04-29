Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Canada’s election of Mark Carney’s Liberals means for Europe

By Katerina Sviderska, PhD Candidate in Slavonic Studies, University of Cambridge
Leandre Benoit, PhD Candidate in Politics, University of Oxford
From defence to trade and climate, Canada and the European Union share deep economic and strategic ties. What does Mark Carney’s victory mean for Canada-EU relationship?The Conversation


