Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Assault on Health Care Hinders Quake Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People clean debris from damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake on March 28, in Naypydaw, Myanmar, April 7, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar military junta’s years of unlawful attacks on healthcare facilities and health workers have severely hindered the emergency response to the devastating earthquake on March 28, 2025, Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights said today. A month after the earthquake, the junta has continued to obstruct access to lifesaving services in opposition-held areas and during military operations.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazilian trans women parliamentarians categorized as ‘male’ on their US visas
~ Echidna ancestors lived watery lifestyles like platypuses 100 million years ago – new study
~ ‘I’m always afraid for the future of my family’: why it’s too hard for some refugees to reunite with loved ones
~ ‘Do something about it before it gets worse’: young people want government action on gambling reform
~ Why are political parties allowed to send spam texts? And how can we make them stop?
~ The Oscars have rolled out the red carpet for generative AI. And surprisingly, viewers don’t seem to mind
~ The game change Canadian election: Mark Carney leads Liberals to their fourth consecutive win
~ What Canada’s election of Mark Carney’s Liberals means for Europe
~ Amnesty International warns of global human rights crisis as ‘Trump effect’ accelerates destructive trends
~ What Canada can learn from China on effectively engaging with Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter