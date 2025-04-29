Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilian trans women parliamentarians categorized as ‘male’ on their US visas

By Fernanda Canofre
While the US embassy says their policy under Donald Trump recognizes only two sexes, male and female, this is considered disrespectful to Brazil, which categorizes them as women by law.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Echidna ancestors lived watery lifestyles like platypuses 100 million years ago – new study
~ ‘I’m always afraid for the future of my family’: why it’s too hard for some refugees to reunite with loved ones
~ ‘Do something about it before it gets worse’: young people want government action on gambling reform
~ Why are political parties allowed to send spam texts? And how can we make them stop?
~ The Oscars have rolled out the red carpet for generative AI. And surprisingly, viewers don’t seem to mind
~ The game change Canadian election: Mark Carney leads Liberals to their fourth consecutive win
~ What Canada’s election of Mark Carney’s Liberals means for Europe
~ Myanmar: Junta Assault on Health Care Hinders Quake Response
~ Amnesty International warns of global human rights crisis as ‘Trump effect’ accelerates destructive trends
~ What Canada can learn from China on effectively engaging with Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter