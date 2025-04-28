Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International warns of global human rights crisis as ‘Trump effect’ accelerates destructive trends

By Amnesty International
The Trump administration’s anti-rights campaign is turbocharging harmful trends already present, gutting international human rights protections and endangering billions across the planet, Amnesty International warned today upon launching its annual report, The State of the World’s Human Rights. This “Trump effect” has compounded the damage done by other world leaders throughout 2024, eating away at […] The post Amnesty International warns of global human rights crisis as ‘Trump effect’ accelerates destructive trends appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Canada can learn from China on effectively engaging with Africa
~ 1 billion years ago, a meteorite struck Scotland and influenced life on Earth
~ Major survey finds most people use AI regularly at work – but almost half admit to doing so inappropriately
~ How Trump is prompting China to change its relationship with the world
~ The ‘cortisol belly’ myth: when diet culture is rebranded as ‘wellness’
~ Language of peace: why talk of ‘making deals’ rather than ‘reaching agreements’ is not helpful
~ Juggling dynamite? At 100 days in office, Donald Trump is no Franklin D. Roosevelt
~ Trump’s first 100 days show him dictating the terms of press coverage − following Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán’s playbook for media control
~ Democracy on display or a public eyesore? The case for cracking down on election corflutes
~ New survey shows business outlook is weakening and uncertainty rising as the trade war bites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter