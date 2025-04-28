Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 billion years ago, a meteorite struck Scotland and influenced life on Earth

By Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Timmons Erickson, Visting Research Associate, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Tony Prave, Emeritus Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of St Andrews
We’ve discovered that a meteorite struck northwest Scotland 1 billion years ago, 200 million years later than previously thought. Our results are published today in the journal Geology.

This impact now aligns with some of Earth’s earliest known, land based, non-marine microbial fossils, and offers new insights into how meteorite strikes may have shaped our planet’s environment and life.

A…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
