Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump is prompting China to change its relationship with the world

By Ming Gao, Research Scholar of East Asia Studies, Lund University
The breakdown of relations between China and the US has prompted Beijing to shore up existing friendships, and seek new ones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
